Woman crashes runway at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel, Gigi Hadid escorts the 'fashion-show crasher' offstage

PARIS- During Paris Fashion Week, the Chanel show is the place to be. It promises style, elegance and as of this morning, the sight of a random woman running on stage to walk with the models.

The fashion-show-crasher was gently apprehended by supermodel, Gigi Hadid and escorted off the runway. The woman was later identified as YouTube personality, Marie S'Infiltre.

Though S'Infiltre was removed from stage by Hadid, her antics got a laugh out of Chanel president, Bruno Pavlovsky who was seen chuckling when he realized what was happening.

In any case, the spectacle made for an unforgettable closing to the last day of Paris Fashion Week.