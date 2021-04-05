Latest Weather Blog
Woman charged with felony for Chili's attack pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A woman charged with a felony for aggravated assault of a Chili's hostess has pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Tammy Dabney, one of seven women charged for a 2020 attack at Chili's, will have her court hearing June 23.
The seven were arrested after attacking 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace after she told their group of 13 that only six people were allowed per table due to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to Wallace, they started hitting her, one taking a wet floor sign and striking her in the eye with it. Wallace also had a bald spot where her hair was ripped out by an attacker.
Sherrie Bass has a bench trial set for April 13. The five other women, Lakesha Antoine, Erica Dabney, Tai Doucette, Larashon Morgan, and Dajasha Vernell all have a bench trial set for June 23.
Tammy Dabney is the only one charged with a felony.
