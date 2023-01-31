Woman arrested for shooting vehicle 7 times with driver inside

SLIDELL – Slidell Police arrested a woman for attempted second degree murder after she shot at a vehicle seven times while the driver was inside.

On Monday, Oct. 17, police responded to a disturbance of shots fired in the Lincoln Park Subdivision around 6 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a vehicle shot multiple times. According to police, witnesses and the victim, a woman, said the dispute started with threats made by 31-year-old Kylie Clark regarding a male friend.

Clark arrived to the home at the same time the woman did and fired at least seven shots into her vehicle. The woman laid across the seat to avoid being struck and drove away. The vehicle struck Clark's vehicle while fleeing, however the woman managed to get away.

After, Clark left the scene and the woman returned to speak with police when they arrived. Clark's vehicle was later located and processed by the Slidell Police Department Crime Unit where a semi-automatic handgun was found inside.

Clark turned herself in and was booked on the above charge. She was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.