Woman arrested for licking $1,800 worth of jewelry, other merchandise

Jennifer Walker was arrested for allegedly licking $1,800 worth of merchandise at a California Safeway. Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA - During 2019, the unsettling trend of licking ice cream straight out of a grocery store's freezer gained traction on social media but came to a grinding halt when police began arresting those involved.

According to CNN, one woman recently attempted an even more twisted version of the trend by licking $1,800 worth of jewelry and other merchandise at a California grocery store.

An employee at the Safeway supermarket in South Lake Tahoe told officers that Jennifer Walker, 53, put several pieces of jewelry from the store on her hands and licked them, before loading her shopping cart containing other store items.

The store deemed all of the items in her cart unsellable due to cross-contamination, the employee said.

An investigation later revealed that Walker had no means to pay for the merchandise.

She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on a charge of felony vandalism.

Her bail was set for $10,000 and she's scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.