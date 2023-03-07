Woman arrested for dumping human remains told deputies she didn't know there was a body in her car

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman weeks after a body was found off King Bradford Drive. According to officials, she said she didn't know anything about a body being in her car.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Andrea Matthews, 41, Monday for unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice. Arrest documents say that Matthews' arrest stems from a death investigation that started when a body was found wrapped in bedding in a wooded area near King Bradford Drive off O'Neal Lane on Feb. 23.

The body was identified by the coroner's office as 34-year-old Treasure Short.

EBRSO crime cameras were able to identify the car connected with the disposal of Short's remains as belonging to Matthews. When questioned by deputies, Matthews reportedly said she had been forced into her car and held at gunpoint by another unidentified suspect. She said that while this was allegedly happening, she was unaware of any human remains in her car.

Arrest documents say that deputies were able to obtain footage from the place Matthews picked the co-defendant up from, and that footage reportedly showed Matthews helping the co-defendant place what deputies said was "identical" to what was found off King Bradford into her car.

Deputies also said there was no sign of any coercion or force being used against Matthews.

Short's cause and manner of death were still pending a toxicology report as of Mar. 7.