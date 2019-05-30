Woman arrested for arson of Lark Street home

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators have determined that 26-year-old Rozea Bell is responsible for the arson of a vacant home earlier this month.

On May 17, crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Lark Street. Witnesses say Bell was spotted in the vicinity moments before the fire started.

Investigators later identified and found Bell who admitted to pouring gas on a towel and lighting it on fire before throwing it into the home.

Bell was arrested on May 29 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for simple arson.