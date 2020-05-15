Woman arrested for allegedly using screwdriver to repeatedly stab her boyfriend

Brittany Snowden Photo: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

According to police documents, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of South 17th Street shortly after midnight on February 15 where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from dozens of stab wounds in his chest and left leg.

The man told police his 24-year-old live-in girlfriend, Brittany L. Snowden, was responsible for his injuries.

He said while at home, Snowden asked if she could drive his car to South Baton Rouge, he agreed and got into the vehicle with her.

The man went on to tell police that as she was driving, the vehicle began acting up and he reached over to take the key out of the ignition when Snowden got upset, indicated that she wanted to die and said he was "going with her."

The man said Snowden eventually grabbed a screwdriver and used it to stab him repeatedly.

Police say they later discovered that the couple has a documented history of domestic abuse.

Snowden was arrested for attempted murder and taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.



