Viral video shows caregiver beating 93-year-old Baton Rouge woman with belt

By: WBRZ Staff

**Please note that the video contains graphic images and may be triggering to certain viewers**

BATON ROUGE -  On Thursday, a Twitter video showing a person beating a 93-year-old woman with a belt has gone viral, and Baton Rouge Police have arrested a woman who appears to be the abuser in the footage.

Police were contacted by the elderly woman's grandson, who said his grandmother's caregiver, Lottie Morgan, was abusing his grandmother both physically and verbally.

He showed officers a video of the alleged abuse and police took Morgan into custody, charging her with cruelty to persons with infirmities and booking her into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

The victim's grandson posted the video to Twitter after Morgan was arrested.  


 
  

