Woman arrested for 4 counts of child desertion after leaving kids unattended to get daiquiri

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a woman accused of leaving four children unsupervised Sunday night in filty conditions while she went out for a daiquiri.

Neighbors couldn't reach her and she came home about an hour after police responded to her apartment at 12010 Florida Blvd.

Lashauntena Thomas was charged with 4 counts of child desertion.

Police said they found four children under 9 years old unsupervised at Thomas' apartment. Two are hers and two are a friend's. The oldest child, who is 8, told police that Thomas went to Family Dollar and said she would be right back, according to arrest paperwork.

Authorities found a foul odor, standing water on the floors, and trash and flies inside the apartment. Several neighbors tried unsuccessfully to get in touch with Thomas. Police had been there an hour when she arrived.

She told police she left around 4 p.m., two hours before police arrived, according to the police report.

The Department of Children and Family Services has put the children in state care, the report said.