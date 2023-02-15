Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested after toddler found to have drugs in his system; tried to trash evidence before deputies arrived
BAYOU L'OURSE - Deputies arrested a woman after a toddler was taken to a hospital and found to have drugs in his system.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Adriana McNally, 23, of Bayou L'Ourse after deputies heard of a medical call involving a toddler on Saturday. Before first responders could arrive, the boy was taken privately to a local hospital, where he tested positive for a controlled substance in his system.
Deputies did not specify what was found.
Detectives found that McNally was in possession of the substance and had left it within the child's reach. After the boy got sick, deputies say McNally tried to dispose of the substance before investigators arrived.
McNally was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice. She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and released on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies did not release the condition of the toddler.
