Woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill resident of camper by setting it on fire

ST. AMANT — A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly burning down a St. Amant camper while its occupant was still inside.

Nicole R. Mellon, 43, is accused of arson and attempted murder, State Fire Marshal investigators said.

Mellon and the camper’s occupant allegedly argued hours before the camper went up in flames. A neighbor woke the occupant after the fire was set on Monday, and the occupant escaped the camper safely.

The St. Amant Fire Department was called, however, neighbors extinguished the fire with a hose before firefighters arrived.