Woman arrested, accused of choking and beating minors

Shatyra Stark

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge woman accused of choking and beating her children has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call from two local schools concerning two students who appeared to live in an abusive home. The students are siblings, and one directly told school officials she'd seen her mother hurt her brother.

Authorities say both children described a profoundly abusive home life at the hands of their mother, 29-year-old, Shatyra Stark. One child said Stark used an extension cord to whip his back and a belt to whip his feet. In addition to this, Stark put a pillow over his face until he couldn't breathe. Moments later, he managed to push her off. The other victim described undergoing similar abuse, such as excessive beatings and being choked.

According to the children, the police came to their home earlier this week, and Stark threatened the children, telling them if they refused to assure police they were all right, she would kill them.

When authorities confronted Stark on Wednesday, she insisted her children were lying. But, after finding bruises on one of the victims, police arrested Stark and charged her with cruelty to juveniles.