Woman allegedly threw children from bridge in Shreveport; one dead, another hurt

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - A child is dead and another was hurt after a woman allegedly threw them from a bridge in northern Louisiana.

KTBS reports the children were recovered from Cross Lake in Shreveport around noon Friday. Police believe the 30-year-old woman tossed them from a lower bridge on South Lakeshore near the I-220 bridge.

The woman, who was driving a Dodge van, was arrested by state police near the Louisiana-Texas state line around 2:30 that same afternoon.

Initial reports suggested a third child was thrown into the water, but that child was found safe, according to KSLA.

Officials have not released the ages of the children involved but believe the two are siblings.