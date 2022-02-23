Woman allegedly set her roommate on fire, tried to do it again

BATON ROUGE - A 66-year-old man told investigators his roommate doused him in rubbing alcohol and tried to light him on fire earlier this month, less than a year after she allegedly sent him to a hospital by doing the exact same thing.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies arrested Christine Guidry, 36, Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to the infirmed.

When the victim reported the attack in early February, he told deputies that Guidry—his roommate of two years—poured alcohol on him and inside his room then tried to ignite it using a lighter. The man said Guidry chased after him as he fled the home and that he had to borrow a stranger's cell phone to call law enforcement.

At the home, deputies found an empty bottle of rubbing alcohol on the hallway floor, a lighter on the victim's dresser and a strong odor of alcohol in his bedroom. Investigators also noted the victim's pants appeared to still be damp with rubbing alcohol when they arrived, according to arrest documents.

Guidry's roommate said she did the same thing last July, landing the victim in the hospital for 32 days with serious burns, though he told investigators he didn't report the attack to law enforcement at the time. Deputies said the man showed them burn marks on his legs to back up his story.

The sheriff's office said Guidry was nowhere to be found on the day of the attack. She was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge jail.