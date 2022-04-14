Woman allegedly attacked clerk over $20 fee, robbed cell phone repair shop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after she and a group of juveniles allegedly attacked an employee at a cell phone repair store because of a non-refundable fee and then robbed the shop.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Asia Baker, 37, on Wednesday. According to arrest reports, Baker brought her cellphone to the iPro Cellular on Silverleaf Avenue near Greenwell Street for repairs. The employee told Baker to return in a few hours.

When Baker returned, she allegedly sent three juveniles males into the store to retrieve her phone. The employee told them a $20 fee would be required for the diagnosis of the phone's issue, even though Baker did not want it fixed.

The employee later told deputies the boys paid the $20 charge and then left without incident.

According to the victim report, Baker returned to the store later that afternoon and argued with the employee over the $20 fee. The argument escalated as Baker grabbed the employee and began reaching for his pockets. Two of the juveniles began grabbing phone accessories and cases before the group fled, according to arrest documents.

The victim added he was thrown into the shop's counter several times during the struggle.

The victim gave police the license plate number of the vehicle Baker used to escape and discovered she was driving an overdue rental. Police were able to use that rental information to track Baker down, leading to her arrest.

Baker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of simple robbery and contributing to the delinquency of minors.