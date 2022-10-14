Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions

Alysia Francingues

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.

Police found Francingues' father, who has no use of his legs or right arm following a stroke, was "sleeping on food debris and urine soaked bathroom pads" in a room with "feces on the wall."

Officers said the kitchen was filthy, with "a dirty and empty refrigerator," and the entire house hadn't had running water for at least a week.

The victim told police he'd been in that house for at least three weeks without any caretakers other than his daughter, who hadn't helped him bathe in over a week. He also said his daughter was responsible for feeding him but wouldn't help him sit up to eat.

Francingues confirmed she had been her father's sole caretaker, but she told police "she felt she was in over her head and doing it herself with no money." She claims a home care service was supposed to come but never showed up.

When asked why she didn't follow up with home care or call an ambulance when the home's water went out, she reportedly said the social workers at the hospital didn't do their job, which "wasn't her fault."

Francingues was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cruelty to the infirmed.

Her father was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the prolonged neglect, and Adult Protective Services were contacted, according to the police department.