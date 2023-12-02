Woman accused of murdering man in Port Allen arrested

PORT ALLEN - A woman accused of murdering a man in Port Allen on Friday has been arrested.

On Saturday, 36-year-old Alexis Allen surrendered herself to authorities and was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish for second-degree murder.

Friday morning, Ronnie Moore was murdered as he was sitting in his car William and Lee Park. Port Allen police officers said bullets went through the driver's side door. Moore died at the scene.

Allen will be transported to West Baton Rouge Parish Prison.