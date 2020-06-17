Woman accused of helping man evade arrest after he took deputy's gun, fired it at Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested for allegedly assisting Gabriel Francis, a man accused of grabbing an East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy's gun and firing it in an attempt to harm the deputy, as he fled from local law enforcement.

According to a police report, 35-year-old Joycie Abraham drove Francis to Baton Rouge's Cortana Walmart on Monday (June 15) afternoon.

While Francis was in the store, deputies say he was seen switching price tags on items in an attempt to steal merchandise.

When a deputy who'd been assigned to offer security to the store approached Francis, attempting to detain him for the theft, authorities say Francis began fighting with the deputy, eventually grabbing the deputy's gun and firing it.

Officials say the incident was described in detail by multiple eyewitnesses and captured on surveillance video.

After the gun went off, deputies say Francis fled to the parking lot where Abraham was waiting in her vehicle.

Deputies say she drove off with Francis and continued to help him hide from police after he became the subject of a parish-wide manhunt.

Abraham was captured by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies Tuesday.

She was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree attempted murder, an accessory after the fact to disarming a peace officer, an accessory after the fact to resisting an officer, and an accessory after the fact to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as Francis is a convicted felon.

As of Wednesday morning, Abraham remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.