Woman accused of assaulting two people on Spirit Airlines flight charged by FBI

Amanda Renee Henry

A Tennessee woman accused of indecent behavior on a flight, which included sexually harassing male passengers, getting drunk, and vaping, turned herself into the FBI on Tuesday.

According to CNN, Amanda Renee Henry was also accused of assaulting two flight attendants while on the Spirit Airlines flight last month.

The 43-year-old suspect is believed to have allegedly consumed so many alcoholic drinks that one of the crewmembers decided to cut her off. At that point, Henry allegedly became disruptive and was witnessed by other passengers vaping during the flight. She was also seen touching male passengers inappropriately and making unwanted sexual advances.

Incidentally, Henry happened to be seated next to an emergency exit, and the person sitting in this particular location on an airplane is typically expected to assist other passengers should an emergency situation develop.

CNN goes on to say when crewmembers saw that Henry was not fit to handle the responsibilities someone in her seat was expected to handle, they asked her to switch seats.

Indignant, Henry allegedly screamed, "I'm getting off this plane," and headed toward the main cabin door.

At that point, one of the flight attendants blocked Henry's path and attempted to restrain her. A second flight attendant assisted with restraining Henry, who allegedly kicked and pulled the hair of one of the crewmembers until they were able to handcuff and place her into a seat, according to the complaint.

An off-duty firefighter, who happened to be a passenger on the flight, sat with Henry and kept her calm until the plane landed at Nashville International Airport where she was briefly detained by local police on a public intoxication charge.

The FBI later charged Henry with interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

She is expected to have her initial appearance on Tuesday in the Middle District of Tennessee and if convicted, Henry faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine.