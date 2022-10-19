Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.

Braud died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.