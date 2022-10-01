Latest Weather Blog
Woman, 23, killed in crash on I-12 in Mandeville overnight, State Police says
MANDEVILLE - A woman from South Carolina was killed in a crash on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish overnight.
State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on I-12 near LA Hwy 1088 in Mandeville. It claimed the life of 23-year-old Naema Johns of South Carolina.
Troopers said Johns was driving eastbound when she stopped her car in the right lane. While she was stopped, an oncoming pickup truck slammed into the back of her car.
After the impact, her car reportedly traveled off the road and crashed into a tree.
Johns was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but died at the scene. A passenger in her car was brought to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as part of an ongoing crash investigation.
