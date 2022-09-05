82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wolf secured after briefly escaping habitat in Cleveland zoo

1 hour 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, September 05 2022 Sep 5, 2022 September 05, 2022 11:43 AM September 05, 2022 in News
Source: WEWS
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (Unconfirmed if the wolf pictured is the escapee)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An Ohio zoo was briefly shut down after one of its resident wolves escaped its habitat and wandered the grounds.

Trending News

No guests or employees were harmed, a zoo representative confirmed to WEWS in Cleveland. The zoo was reported safe for guests and resumed normal operations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days