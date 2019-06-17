Witnesses recall group abandoning wounded 14-year-old after Father's Day shooting

BATON ROUGE - Multiple witnesses told WBRZ they watched in horror as a group of friends scattered after a 14-year old they were with was shot on Father's Day.



The shooting happened on St. Katherine Avenue near Hammond in the Brookstown neighborhood.



Neighbors told us when they heard the gunfire they immediately thought fireworks were going off.



"My cousin said, no, those are gunshots," one neighbor said. "We all ran inside."



Another neighbor Ray Kelly saw what was unfolding and thought it would be a prime teaching moment.



"They just took off running and I wanted my kids to see what true friends would do," Kelly said. "They are supposed to be his friend, they should have waited until someone came to see what happened."



Instead, he watched in horror as they left his friend for dead when the gunfire stopped.



"That's that new generation" Kelly said. "They want to do their thing, and when trouble comes they gonna bust out and leave you by yourself."



Baton Rouge Police said the teen that was shot is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries. No information on suspects or motives have been released.