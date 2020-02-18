Winnfield Funeral Home hosts public memorial service for Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Photo: Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Winnfield Funeral Home is holding a special memorial service for the late NBA basketball player, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The two lost their lives in a January 26 helicopter crash.

Officials and staff with Winnfield feel motivated to honor the award-winning athlete, so they're inviting the public to participate in a memorial service for Bryant by stopping by the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 22 and signing a customized register book that will be given to Bryant's wife. Attendees will also be able to view a tribute memorial and highlight video. A service will also be held on Monday, Feb. 24.

Winnfield's General Manager, Pierre Cobb, explained the reason for the memorial, saying, "This will give mourners the opportunity to stop in casually to sign the book for Mr. Bryant. It will then be submitted to his widow, Vanessa, and the rest of his children."

"We wanted to reach out and give in our own way to someone that meant so much to so many people across the country. Not everyone has the opportunity to pay their respects at the official memorial in Los Angeles so we are providing this as an alternative. Additionally, we want to invite those who would like to view Mr. Bryant’s service on February 24th in our chapel.”

Winnfield Funeral Home is located at 7221 Plank Road in Baton Rouge.