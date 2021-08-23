96°
Winn-Dixie offering up to $20 in grocery vouchers to those who get vaccinated

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Southeastern Grocers is offering up to $20 in grocery vouchers at Winn-Dixie and its other stores for customers who get a vaccine at those locations.

Customers can make an appointment online or walk into any in-store pharmacy to get a flu vaccine and/or COVID-19 vaccine to receive their $10 voucher. An extra $10 voucher is given to customers who receive both shots or a second vaccine of their choice on the same day.

Customers can get their vaccines at any Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, or Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacy.

