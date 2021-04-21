Windy Wednesday, Severe storm potential on Friday and Saturday

Winds will be gusting at 20-25 mph through the afternoon hours.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A cold front passed through overnight and has left us with breezy and chilly conditions. Temperatures will likely drop into the upper 40s before we start to warm up later this morning. Then, it will continue to be breezy, sunny, and cool. Winds will be gusting at 20-25 mph through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will not reach the 70s and we will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday… a high temperature in Baton Rouge will be around 67 degrees. Tonight will be chilly, in the 40s.

Up Next: Thursday morning, except for our southernmost viewing area, temperatures will be in the 40s. Clear conditions are set to last with another day of temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies. Conditions on Friday will be warm and muggy as showers bubble up late in the evening. All the severe weather ingredients will be present, and our area is at a risk for severe storms Friday and Saturday. At least a few showers and storms will move through, but they have the potential to strengthen and become severe before moving out of the viewing area.

Eventually, a cold front will push through the area on Saturday and move all the shower activity out with it. Dry skies will be back before the end of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.