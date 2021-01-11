Windchills in the 30s all day Monday, Late week warm up

The rain will move out, but the cold is here to stay.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The rain will continue to taper off for the rest of the morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, but after you factor in the winds, it will feel like the 30s all day today. Overnight the clouds will start to break up and temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Up Next: Tuesday will be slightly warmer and a lot sunnier. Temperatures will warm into the 50s with dry skies. Overnight lows will be frosty heading into Wednesday, but temperatures are climbing. Wednesday highs will be in the upper 50s and Thursday temperatures will be in the 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

