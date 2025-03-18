Wilkinson murder suspect commits suicide before arrest

WOODVILLE, Miss. — The prime suspect in the murder case of a 60-year-old Woodville woman who went missing killed himself as law enforcement attempted to arrest him inside his home, officials said.

Law enforcement throughout Louisiana and Mississippi assisted each other to arrest 60-year-old Gregory Thompson following the death of Bernadine Rogers. Deputies said Thompson became a suspect after he confessed to being involved with the victim. He allegedly made "conflicting" statements about the nature of the two's relationship.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office opened a missing person investigation after Rogers's family said they had not been able to get in contact with her since March 3. Deputies said Roger's body was found three days later and that Thompson had stopped all communication with law enforcement.

Throughout the investigation, agents discovered new evidence linking Thompson to Rogers's death. On March 16, deputies said they attempted to arrest Thompson at his Clayton home. The sheriff's office said he shot himself before he could be arrested.

All agencies working the case expressed their condolences for Rogers's family.

"We worked this case with every resource available to use. Our hope was for a better outcome," said Wilkinson County Sheriff Reginald L. Jackson.