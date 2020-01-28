Wildlife agents arrest La. teenager in bald eagle death investigation

HOMER – Game wardens arrested an 18-year-old after a relentless investigation into complaints the teenager killed a bald eagle in Claiborne Parish.

Daniel Smith was charged with violating the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act along with a list of other wildlife and hunting violations. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries said the investigation surrounded a tip Smith shot and killed a bald eagle in February 2017 in north Louisiana. Smith eventually confessed, agents said in a news release.

According to investigators, game wardens found a bald eagle feather in Smith’s truck before he confessed to shooting the bald eagle with a .223 rifle.

Violating the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act brings up to a $100,000 fine and up to one year in a federal jail. Smith may also face civil restitution totaling up to $9,225 related to the bald eagle and three deer agents said were illegally hunted.

In a loosely connected investigation, two other men and a juvenile were charged with other hunting violations.

