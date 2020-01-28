Latest Weather Blog
Wildlife agents arrest La. teenager in bald eagle death investigation
HOMER – Game wardens arrested an 18-year-old after a relentless investigation into complaints the teenager killed a bald eagle in Claiborne Parish.
Daniel Smith was charged with violating the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act along with a list of other wildlife and hunting violations. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries said the investigation surrounded a tip Smith shot and killed a bald eagle in February 2017 in north Louisiana. Smith eventually confessed, agents said in a news release.
According to investigators, game wardens found a bald eagle feather in Smith’s truck before he confessed to shooting the bald eagle with a .223 rifle.
Violating the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act brings up to a $100,000 fine and up to one year in a federal jail. Smith may also face civil restitution totaling up to $9,225 related to the bald eagle and three deer agents said were illegally hunted.
In a loosely connected investigation, two other men and a juvenile were charged with other hunting violations.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students discover Lake Elementary classroom fire
-
Students praised for reporting classroom fire during school basketball game Monday night
-
Pit bulls, puppies and breeding equipment seized during dog rescue in Baton...
-
Powerful earthquake felt in Cayman Islands
-
Classes canceled at Lake Elementary due to Monday night fire