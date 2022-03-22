Wild video: Truck sucked into tornado, drives off like nothing happened

ELGIN, Tx. - Harrowing video showed a pickup truck tossed around by an apparent tornado on a Texas highway before it ultimately landed back on its wheels and drove off with the driver mostly unharmed.

The footage was captured on Highway 95 in Elgin, Texas late Monday.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the driver appeared to be someone in their late teens. The driver reportedly had to borrow a passerby's phone to call his parents but walked away with no more than a cut to his arm.

The same storm system is expected to impact southeast Louisiana sometime Tuesday afternoon.

