Wild fight shows school bus driver spraying student with mace during shoving match

BATON ROUGE - A wild video showed what appears to be a school bus driver using pepper spray on an unruly rider, who is purportedly a school system student.

The video was posted by a social media account "tarahigh_fightzz," an Instagram page that shares videos of fights that happen inside schools.

The video shared Wednesday shows the Tara High campus in the background and a school bus marked East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. The school district said it was looking into the video when notified late Wednesday after business hours. The video was posted shortly after school ended for the day.

The video shows a person who appears to be a student, arguing with a bus driver. The student steps onto the bus and seems to grab the driver when the two shove each other and the driver sprays the student with mace.

Other riders complain of a smell or frustration after the driver sprayed the person.