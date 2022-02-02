Wild brawls caught on video at Baton Rouge-area high school

Warning: Video may contain explicit language

BATON ROUGE - School administrators are investigating a series of fights that broke out at a high school campus this week.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they happened Tuesday at Tara High School. Video shared with WBRZ showed dozens of students involved in the violent melee.

The East Baton Rouge school system said it is looking into three separate fights that occurred, two involved groups and another was one-on-one.

The sheriff's office said a school resource officer was on campus during the fight, but no charges are being filed at this time. There were no major injuries, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.