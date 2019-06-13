Wife meets husband's organ recipient for the very first time

BATON ROUGE - One man is getting a second chance at life after receiving a liver transplant. Thursday, he came face to face with his donor's family, and there wasn't a dry eye in the room.

"When I hugged him it was like I was hugging a part of Wayne who was still alive inside of him," Shara Frazier said.

Last year, her husband Wayne Frazier lost his life after going into cardiac arrest.

"He always told me if something happens to me, you make sure you donate my organs," said Frazier.

That wish came true and it saved Todd Schroeder's life. Schroeder suffered from serious liver illness. His chances at surviving were slim to none. Doctors said he would need a liver transplant immediately. Luckily, an organ was available.

"It was extremely special, you really can't put it into words," Schroeder said. "I received that gift from the Frazier family."

Both families came together to honor and celebrate Wayne during a flag ceremony representing organ donations. Now, Wayne's wife is on a mission to make sure others know about donating to save lives.

"My job is to promote organ donation because this is bigger than Wayne, this is bigger than Todd, it's about making more awareness so people can live," Frazier said.