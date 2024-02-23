Widespread national outage for AT&T customers causing problems for outgoing calls, texts

BATON ROUGE - Customers nationwide are experiencing outage problems Thursday morning, causing problems with trying to place outgoing calls or send text messages.

It was originally believed that the outage was affecting customers with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other networks, but we now know the outage is mainly affecting customers with AT&T. Clients under that carrier are struggling to place calls and send text messages at all, while customers under other carriers are having problems placing outgoing calls to people with AT&T.

As the morning wore on in Baton Rouge, issues continued to arise, such as the student portal myLSU being down for university students.

According to downdetector.com AT&T users reported cellular outages in the United States on Thursday. The site says the outage happened around 3 a.m. with more than 66,000 outages reported from the carrier.



The most reported problems were in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Diego, Houston, San Antonio, Honolulu, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta.

AT&T said the company was experiencing outages and was working urgently to repair them. In the meantime, they encouraged only calling and texting while connected to a Wi-Fi network. Emergency officials said if your phone is stuck in "SOS mode," you should still be able to call 911 should there be an emergency.