Latest Weather Blog
Wide-spreading grass fire in East Feliciana burned 75 acres; flames rekindled Monday morning
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A fire in East Feliciana Parish that burned around 75 acres on Sunday rekindled early Monday morning, prompting another response from firefighters.
According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, two fire units and a fire patrol plane were able to control the fire along LA 422 Sunday. A spokesperson said crews returned around 6 a.m. Monday to find flames had sprouted again. Firefighters will remain there until they are comfortable that the situation is under control.
While fighting the flames, one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion, another suffered a minor leg injury from a falling tree.
At this time, the fire has been contained to a largely uninhabited part of the parish.
Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
Trending News
Due to extreme weather conditions, a state-wide burn ban was put into effect Monday, Aug. 7.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder
-
EBR School Board holds emergency meeting regarding shortage of bus drivers, working...
-
Hitman lays out murder-for-hire timeline, recounting final moments of used car dealer's...
-
Amid excessive heat, Ascension Parish school bus drivers pleading for AC on...