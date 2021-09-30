Why residents in some states are getting a fourth stimulus check

BATON ROUGE - Some states are alerting citizens that a fourth stimulus check is on the way, but Louisiana is not reportedly among the states who've made such an announcement.

It's not that Louisiana has been left out of a federal stimulus program, as Congress has not confirmed the distribution of a fourth stimulus check.

Instead, what's happening is that some states are creating their own stimulus checks.

For example, California has created the "Golden State Stimulus" initiative, which will provide eligible, tax-paying residents with $600.

As certain states dole out checks to citizens, some lawmakers in Washington are pushing the Biden Administration to provide additional stimulus payments to all Americans.

These lawmakers have voiced concerns that amid problems with joblessness and a weak economy, the most recent round of stimulus checks provided by the federal government have long since been used.





