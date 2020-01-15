70°
Latest Weather Blog
Whitney Houston among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
The new inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning.
They include Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode.
In additon to these new inductees, Jon Landau and Irving Azoff are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors songwriters, producers, DJ's and other industry professionals who've had a major influence on rock and roll.
The 35th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for May, in Cleveland, OH.
Breaking News: Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails and the Notorious B.I.G. are among this year’s group of inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame https://t.co/EuSMx9tCVS— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 15, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bayou Apparel printed about 10,000 t-shirts for National Championship
-
NOLA Councilman hoping to ban plastic bag toss
-
'He elevates Louisiana;' Lafourche Parish celebrating Coach O's title win
-
Here's how you can get a picture with LSU's championship trophy
-
LSU fans search Baton Rouge for newspapers commemorating national title