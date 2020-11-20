White Light Night kicks off Friday evening, with COVID-safety restrictions

BATON ROUGE - While the current health crisis may be responsible for an understandably pandemic-weary attitude in many communities across the US, a group of business owners in East Baton Rouge Parish are aiming to boost community morale by encouraging locals to find safe ways to get outdoors and enjoy the crisp fall weather while supporting local entrepreneurs and artists.

They've provided the means to do exactly this by way of the Mid City Merchant's annual White Light Night Art Hop which will be held Friday, Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

This year, the event has been modified to include appropriate social distancing and additional COVID-related precautions.

That said, as always, vendors with MidCity Makers Market will be set up all over Electric Depot grounds while other businesses and artists will occupy space along Government Street, Jefferson Highway, and other parts of the Mid City area.

This way, guests of the free White Light Night event can stroll or ride their bikes along the route while periodically stopping to investigate artwork, crafts, and other items sold by local vendors who've set up stalls along the path.

The group of business owners who organized the event, an association known as the Mid City Merchants, have a notice on their website regarding the event's new COVID restrictions.

The notice says, "Ensuring everyone’s safety throughout this evening of celebration of community and art is our first priority.

We ask that all attendees observe the city’s mask mandate. This year’s event will be held entirely outdoors and we ask that participating businesses provide sanitation stations and monitor capacity to ensure guests are able to maintain social distancing. Moreover, free shuttles, which are often crowded, will not be provided."

The free festival is held each fall.