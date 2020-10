White House: President Trump cleared to go back to work actively; symptoms improving

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump was cleared on Saturday for an active schedule.

The physician for the president, Dr. Sean Conley, released on Saturday that President Trump is no longer a risk to others.

Dr. Conley announced in a letter that President Trump now on his 10th day of quarantine has been fever-free for over 24 hours and all of his symptoms have improved: