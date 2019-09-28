84°
Latest Weather Blog
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
BUTTE, MT - While many college are sweating it out Saturday, at least one team is having the complete opposite problem.
Staff with the Montana Tech Orediggers shared video of their football completely covered in multiple inches of snow.
What a great day for some Digger football! #RollDiggs ???? pic.twitter.com/JK96ILKONn— Montana Tech Football Equipment (@tech_equipment) September 28, 2019
Count your blessings this isn't what fans have to contend with on gamedays in Baton Rouge.
