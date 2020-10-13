While Amazon Prime Day kicks off, competitors offer similar online shopping specials

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off Tuesday morning and is expected to continue until 11:59 p.m. PT Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The special online shopping event will offer consumers specials on items like televisions, phones, gaming devices, monitors, and Amazon products such as Kindles.

For a list of specials at extremely low prices, click here.

While Amazon's specials may be the most popular, other retailers are jumping on the fall sales event bandwagon. For example, Best Buy and Walmart are promoting their own limited time online shopping specials, with slashed prices on certain products.

According to CNN, Walmart is urging customers to take advantage of its 'Big Save Event' which runs from October 11 through 15, and involves markdowns on thousands of items across home, electronics, toys, beauty, fashion and more.

Customers who spend $35 will get free two-day shipping on eligible purchases, with some products even available for NextDay delivery.

Some of the most popular deals include $151 off the JVC 55-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV ($248, originally $399; walmart.com), perfect for cozy movie nights at home as the weather cools. Avoid the social distancing blues with Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch ($39.99, originally $59.88; walmart.com) and keep the kids entertained for hours with the highly-rated Best Choice Products’$2 250-Piece 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set ($64.99, originally $114.99; walmart.com), designed as an innovative way to advance a child's problem solving and motor skills.

And Best Buy is commemorating Black Friday early this year with its launch of new deals on October 13 and 14.

Savings include $220 off Samsung’s 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV ($529.99, originally $749.99; bestbuy.com), an excellent option for at-home streaming. Earbud cords getting tangled in your mask? Now’s a great time to pick up JBL’s Free True Wireless headphones for $80 off ($69.99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com), featuring up to four hours of playback and a built-in microphone. Laptops are also marked down, some as low as $119.99.

Clearly, this Fall has a host of options for online shoppers, from Amazon Prime Day specials to competitive online sales events from brick and mortar companies like Walmart and Best Buy as they give increased attention to online retail.