WATCH: LSU gymnasts hawk chicken ahead of championship celebration set for Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE — LSU's parade celebrating its women's gymnastic team's national championship will be held Wednesday afternoon, and the public is invited to join the party.

Tuesday, team members worked behind the counter at Raising Cane's just north of campus. WBRZ's Falon Brown was there and captured the team outside of its natural habitat.

Here are the details for Wednesday's party:

Schedule: The celebration will start at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Music Building on Dalrymple Drive. From there, the parade will roll to the traffic circle outside the Journalism Building and then down the hill to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. A celebration will follow inside the PMAC at about 7 p.m.; doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, as well as LSU's national championship gear and merchandise.

How to enter: Fans will enter the Maravich Center through the two ramps on the south side (closest to Tiger Stadium). Floor seating will be reserved for guests of LSU Gymnastics and the University. Remember to bring a clear bag, and no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Where to Park: Free campus parking will be available for fans attending the parade and celebration in lots 101, 105, 107, 109, 110, 401 and 404. Free ADA parking is located in Lot 105 off of Nicholson Drive. This area is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A shuttle service will pick up patrons in Lot 105 and drop off near the LSU SportShop. Shuttles will be available in front of the LSU SportShop after the celebration and returning patrons to Lot 105.

Celebration highlights: Seven Mardi Gras-style floats; appearances by athletes Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant, Ashley Cowan, Aleah Finnegan; Coach Jay Clark; LSU President William F. Tate IV; Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; and a representative from the LSU Board of Supervisors.

The Assembly Center will operate with its usual clear-bag policy.

LSU on Saturday defeated Utah, California and Florida to win its first national championship in gymnastics.