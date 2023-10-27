'What are you going to do about it?' Fed up tenant wants moldy apartment addressed

PORT ALLEN - Ashley Schofield isn't afraid to speak up about the problems she has with her apartment complex. Schofield has lived at the Katherine Square Apartments in Port Allen for two years.

Over the summer, Schofield says her daughter started getting heavy nosebleeds and one sinus infection after another. It wasn't long after that she found mold in her apartment.

"It's causing me and my baby to get sick," Schofield said.

In July, she first noticed some dark coloring around her air vents and what looked like mold growing on and inside of her cabinets. She filed a work order and says maintenance visited her unit to wipe the spots with a cleaner. Soon after, the mold started growing back.

"It's growing back, it's all on the cords, on the vents, everywhere, and it's still coming back," she said.

When she unscrews her vents, there is mold growing in the ducts. She called 2 On Your Side after the response she got from her apartment complex.

"All they said is it's dust and dirt," said Schofield.

She filed another work order a couple of weeks ago. So far, Schofield says her problems haven't been addressed and things are getting heated. Port Allen Police and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office pulled up while 2 On Your Side was there Friday due to a disagreement between Schofield and the manager on duty.

Schofield isn't afraid to raise her voice for the health and safety of her family. She also says some of her neighbors are living with similar issues.

"What are you all going to do about it, you just say it's dust and dirt," she said.

Fed up, she called her own inspector to take a look.

"He was like, 'Well, it's not good you all have mold in you all's walls,'" said Schofield.

The inspector said a proper cleaning of the ducts will cost about $1,000. It's something she wants her apartment complex to pay for.

Friday, 2 On Your Side tried to reach the manager to no avail. A message left for the management company, Kittle Properties, was not returned.