West Virginia woman wakes up from two-year coma, identifies brother as attacker

4 hours 25 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, July 18 2022 Jul 18, 2022 July 18, 2022 6:17 AM July 18, 2022 in News
Source: CNN
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via CNN

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. - After waking up from a two-year coma, a woman provided enough testimony to accuse her brother of putting her there. 

Wanda Palmer, 51, was found unconscious and near death in June 2020. Police reports from the time say that she was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."

There was no footage and no phone records from the estimated time of the attack, but one witness reports seeing Palmer's brother, Daniel Mellinger, 55, on her porch around midnight before she was discovered.

Palmer was able to get in contact with authorities, and while she could only answer yes-or-no questions, she was able to tell authorities that Mellinger was the man who attacked her.

Mellinger was arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding on July 15. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

