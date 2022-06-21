93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Feliciana golf course officially sold in $4.5 million deal

13 hours 2 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 11:00 PM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A once-popular golf course in the capital area, which abruptly closed down last year, is potentially poised to make a comeback under new management.

Documents filed with the West Feliciana Parish Assessor's Office this past week show the sale of The Bluffs on Thompson Creek was finalized for just over $4.5 million. WBRZ reported in April the previous owner was nearing a deal to sell the property, which includes the course and several other facilities. 

The golf course, which has had plagued by money issues in years past, closed with almost no warning last year, shocking residents living nearby. 

Trending News

It's still unclear when the course may reopen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days