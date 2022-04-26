Potential buyer nearing deal for shuttered West Feliciana golf course

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A popular golf course that closed down last year has prospective new ownership.

Sources tell WBRZ that the potential buyers are close to finalizing a deal to buy The Bluffs on Thompson Creek in West Feliciana Parish. The once-bustling golf course, which included several other facilities, abruptly closed in 2021.

The course first opened in 1988 and had been a go-to spot for golfers in south Louisiana. However, the property was previously the subject of multiple investigations, including allegations that an employee stole up to $5,000 from the facility.

Additionally, management at the Bluffs was put under scrutiny in 2015 when documents appeared to be tampered with to lower the property tax bill.

It's unclear at this time when the course could potentially reopen.