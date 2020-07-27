West Baton Rouge virus testing site closed Monday, due to bad weather

WEST BATON ROUGE - The recently-implemented Port Allen coronavirus testing site at the West Baton Rouge Community Center has been canceled Monday, July 27 due to inclement weather conditions.

However, testing is expected to resume Tuesday, July 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at William & Lee Park (1631 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767).

Residents who'd like to participate in testing services should carefully read the information below:

-The planning and staffing is managed by Southeast Community Health Systems.

-A face covering will be required for Drive-Thru Testing.

-ID will be required for testing.

-All Children under 18, must be accompanied by an adult.

-Please bring medical insurance cards, though medical insurance is not required for testing.

These sites are the result of support from West Baton Rouge Parish, Arbor Health Clinic, GOHSEP, the Louisiana Air National Guard, LDH and Southeast Community Health Systems.