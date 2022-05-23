75°
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam calls

26 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, May 23 2022 May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 4:08 PM May 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents of West Baton Rouge Parish have been warned of a scammer saying they are associated with the sheriff's office and asking for money.

According to a social media post, someone claiming to be Sgt. Young has called residents, asking them to pay for bench warrants, arrest warrants and requesting other personal information.

The sheriff's office does not take or ask for payments over the phone.

If you receive a call from (225) 434-5127, do not answer and report the call to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office main line (225) 343-9234, the sheriff's office asks.

