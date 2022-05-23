75°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam calls
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents of West Baton Rouge Parish have been warned of a scammer saying they are associated with the sheriff's office and asking for money.
According to a social media post, someone claiming to be Sgt. Young has called residents, asking them to pay for bench warrants, arrest warrants and requesting other personal information.
The sheriff's office does not take or ask for payments over the phone.
Trending News
If you receive a call from (225) 434-5127, do not answer and report the call to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office main line (225) 343-9234, the sheriff's office asks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen missing, toddler drowned in separate incidents involving vacationing capital area families
-
Residents gather to help high crime rate community
-
Body of dentist found after deadly False River boating crash: 2 killed,...
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...