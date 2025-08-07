West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identifies body found in Port Allen as missing Houston man

PORT ALLEN — The body of a man reported missing in Texas was found in Port Allen, officials said Thursday.

Xavier Drake, 22, was reported missing in Houston on Monday after he was last heard from on July 25. Drake's body, identified by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, was found in Port Allen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Drake's decomposing body was found along a pipeline access road off Lobdell Highway.