84°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRSO: Decomposed body found off pipeline access road in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A body was found along a pipeline access road off of Lobdell Highway in Port Allen on Monday afternoon, law enforcement said.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that a resident of nearby hotel Audubon Inn found the body around 2:30 p.m. and called authorities.
Trending News
WBRSO said that the body is decomposed. Forensic entomologists from LSU and the State Police Crime Scene Unit are assisting in the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After reflecting on first year, EBR superintendent says changes coming for upcoming...
-
'Once-in-a-generation opportunity:' Our Lady of the Lake eyes naming rights to LSU...
-
LSU football ranked in preseason Top 10 poll
-
A year after 17-year-old offenders considered adults again, juvenile crime is still...
-
AG: Couple arrested after misreporting marital status, income in alleged Medicaid fraud...